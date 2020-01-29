Abandoned Vehicle Auction Jan 29, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abandoned Vehicle AuctionThursday, February 6, 2020 at10:00 a.m.-1:00p.m. Viewing one hour before sale.Douglas Towing at2681 Donald Wapato Rd Wapato, Wa. 98951(509)877-8887.PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUNJanuary 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Auction Sale Vehicle Douglas Towing Viewing × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY Abandoned Vehicle Auction NOTICE IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrandview driver faces charges in collisionGang activity on increase, police sayGet to know… Kevin LukeStolen car recovered; suspects soughtOut & About: Razor clamming reopens on northern Oregon coastShooter in custodyPublic Record: January 22, 2020Lower valley residents make first court appearancesHigh speed chase lands man in jailGrizzly Nation honors George Paulus, HOF wrestling coach Images Videos CommentedMother seeks answers regarding son’s suicide (1) Follow us online! Upcoming Events Jan 29 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29 Taco Night Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29 Silver Dollar Cribbage Club Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 31 Salsa Fridays Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Feb 1 Potluck luncheon Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Canasta games Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 4 Bingo @ Sunnyside Senior Center Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
