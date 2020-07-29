ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
Monday, August 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Salgados Towing LLC
30501 E. Yakima Valley Hwy. Sunnyside, WA 98944
P: 509-515-3335
Vehicles May Be Viewed 1 Hour Prior To Auction.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 29, 2020
Yakima can only move through its re-opening phases if the county shows a significant drop in the coronavirus infection rate. To do this, we must work together and wear masks. Wearing a mask will reduce the spread of the virus. (Source: Yakima County Health District)
