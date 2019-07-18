ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Sale Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
M & R Sales & Towing
64491 Hwy 97
Toppenish, WA 98948
Inspections from 8 a.m. until sale.
1997 NISSAN ALTIMA
1992 CHEVY 1500
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 17, 2019
