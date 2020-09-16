ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Friday, September 18, 2020
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Hooked Up Towing,
902 Patriot Lane, Granger, Wa.
Vehicles may be viewed
1 hour prior to sale.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 16, 2020
Foggy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 77F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 17, 2020 @ 8:47 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Sign up today!
See the best trending stories from the week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.