ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Sale: 4-13-2021 @ 11:00 a.m.
M&R Sales & Towing LLC
64491 Hwy 97
Toppenish, WA 98948
Inspection from 8:00 a.m. until sale.
2002 BUICK REGAL AZP8088 2G4WB52K121123440
2001 KIA OPTIMA AKW0601 KNAGD126615062532
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 7, 2021
