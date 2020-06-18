ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Saturday, June 20, 2020
Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
Auto Bone Yard
406 South Division
Toppenish, WA 98948
(509) 865-3820
1998 Hond Acd - ANN3285 Wa.
June 17, 2020
