ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

Sale Monday, February 17, 2020

Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.

M & R Sales & Towing

64491 Hwy 97

Toppenish, WA 98948

Inspections from 8 a.m. until sale.

1978 CHEVY 20 VAN

2008 FORD TAURUS X

1995 TOTYOTA CAMRY

2005 KIA SORENTO

1997 BUICK PARK AVE

February 12, 2020

