ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Sale: Friday, November 27, 2020 Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
M&R Sales & Towing
64491 Hwy 97
Toppenish, WA 98948
Inspection from 8:00 a.m. until sale.
2005 TOY COROLLA FN990E 2T1BR32E15C923643
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18, 2020
