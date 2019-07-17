ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

Sale Friday, July 26, 2019

Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.

M & R Sales & Towing

64491 Hwy 97

Toppenish, WA 98948

Inspections from 8 a.m. until sale.

1999 CHEVY MALIBU

2005 KIA RIO

2015 HYUND ELANTRA

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 17, 2019

