ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.

Auto Bone Yard

406 South Division

Toppenish, WA 98948

(509) 865-3820

1970 Kaiser Jeep-Wagoner

141CS108705 Wa.

2000 Honda Civic AKW3824 Wa.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 24, 2019

