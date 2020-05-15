ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:00 a.m. at ANDY’S TOWING,
405 Scoon Rd.,
Sunnyside, WA. 98944
Vehicles may be viewed 1 hour prior
to sale.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 13, 2020
