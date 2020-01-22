ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABANDONED VEHICLE SALEWednesday, January 29, 2020Time: 11:15 a.m. Hooked Up Towing,901 “E” Ave., Granger, Wa.Vehicles may be viewed 1 hour prior to sale.PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUNJanuary 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sale Vehicle Highway × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Levy ballots in the mail Students mark MLK Jr. official birthday Special Olympic athletes have heart Congressman Dan Newhouse visits Harrison Middle School Schilperoort is new corporation chair Get to know… Kevin Luke Winter driving safety tips 40th Annual Hospice Gala needs sponsorships Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStolen car recovered; suspects soughtJudge denies motion, Astria Regional closesPaulus to coach final home dualHigh speed chase lands man in jailLower valley residents make first court appearancesGet to know… Kevin LukeI Saw it in the Sun: January 22, 2020Public Record: January 22, 2020Shooter in custodyPublic Record — January 15, 2020 Images Videos CommentedMother seeks answers regarding son’s suicide (1) Follow us online! Upcoming Events Jan 24 Salsa Fridays Fri, Jan 24, 2020 Jan 24 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Fri, Jan 24, 2020 Jan 28 Bingo @ Sunnyside Senior Center Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 29 Pinochle @ Sunnyside Senior Center Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29 Taco Night Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29 Silver Dollar Cribbage Club Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
