ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
July 2, 2019
Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
Auto Bone Yard
406 South Division
Toppenish, WA 98948
(509) 865-3820
1993 Hond Acd AFZ1649 Wa.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 26, 2019
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 26, 2019 @ 3:43 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.