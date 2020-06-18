ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Granger
102 Main Street
Granger, WA 98932
The City of Granger invites separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the DEAN AVENUE WATERLINE REPLACEMENT, HLA Project No. 20075 including the following approximate major quantities of work:
Installation of approximately 1,080 LF C-900 water main, 48 LF ductile iron water main, 7 EA 8-inch gate valves, 3 EA fire hydrant assemblies, 24 EA service connections, and other related work.
This contract has Twenty (20) working days to complete the work.
Bids will be received by the City Clerk at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, WA 98932, until 10:00 a.m., July 1, 2020, and then shortly thereafter will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City Council Chambers located at 102 Main Street. Bids may be opened outside City Hall to allow participants the ability to maintain social distancing recommendations. Bidder's may be required to call City Hall, at (509) 854-1725, prior to delivering their bid in order to have City Hall doors unlocked.
Electronic copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at no cost at the following website: https://www.hlacivil.com/bid/. Physical copies may be obtained at the office of HLA Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc. (HLA), 2803 River Road, Yakima, Washington 98902, (509-966-7000) upon payment of $70.00 for each set, non-refundable. Planholder list and addenda will be available on the website. Bidders are encouraged to register as planholders on the website, whom will be added to the Planholder list and will receive automatic addenda notification. All questions should be directed to Stephen H. Hazzard, PE at 509-966-7000 or shazzard@hlacivil.com.
Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by bond or a certified check, payable to the order of the Treasurer of the City of Granger for the sum of not less than 5% of said bid or proposal and none will be considered unless accompanied by such deposit, to be forfeited to the City of Granger in the event the successful bidder shall fail or refuse to enter into a Contract with the City for the making and construction of the aforesaid improvement. All bids or proposals must be in writing on the form bound in the Specifications, sealed and filed with the Clerk on or before the day and hour above mentioned.
Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the Contract Documents must be paid on this project, and that the Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.
The City of Granger reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities or irregularities, and after careful consideration of all bids and factors involved, make the award to best serve the interests of the City of Granger.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk - Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 17, 2020
