ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Sunnyside
818 E. Edison Avenue
Sunnyside, WA 98944
The City of Sunnyside invites separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the EAST EDISON AVENUE HALF STREET IMPROVEMENTS, TIB Project No. P-E-179(P03)-1, HLA Project No. 15052 including the following approximate major quantities of work:
Schedule A - Sidewalk Improvements
Including 495 CY unclassified excavation, 300 CY common borrow, 285 TON crushed surfacing, 75 TON HMA, 1,280 LF curb and gutter, 900 SY sidewalk, utility adjustments, storm drainage improvements, and related improvements.
Schedule B- Roadway Improvements
Including 230 CY unclassified excavation, 475 TON crushed surfacing, 310 TON HMA, and related improvements.
Schedule C- Water Main Improvements
Including 170 LF water main, 1 EA service connection, and related improvements.
This contract has thirty (30) working days to complete the work.
Bids will be received by the City Clerk at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944, until 10:00 a.m., May 14, 2020, and then shortly thereafter will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Fire Station Training Room #1 located at 513 South 8th Street, Sunnyside, Washington.
Electronic copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at no cost at the following website: https://www.hlacivil.com/bid/. Physical copies may be obtained at the office of HLA Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc. (HLA), 2803 River Road, Yakima, Washington 98902, (509-966-7000) upon payment of $70.00 for each set, non-refundable. Planholder list and addenda will be available on the website. Bidders are encouraged to register as planholders on the website, whom will be added to the Planholder list and will receive automatic addenda notification. All questions should be directed to Stephen H. Hazzard, PE at 509-966-7000 or shazzard@hlacivil.com.
Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by bond or a certified check, payable to the order of the Treasurer of the City of Sunnyside for the sum of not less than 5% of said bid or proposal and none will be considered unless accompanied by such deposit, to be forfeited to the City of Sunnyside in the event the successful bidder shall fail or refuse to enter into a Contract with the City for the making and construction of the aforesaid improvement. All bids or proposals must be in writing on the form bound in the Specifications, sealed and filed with the Clerk on or before the day and hour above mentioned.
Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the Contract Documents must be paid on this project, and that the Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.
The City of Sunnyside reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities or irregularities, and after careful consideration of all bids and factors involved, make the award to best serve the interests of the City of Sunnyside.
Jacqueline Renteria
City Clerk
April 29, 2020
