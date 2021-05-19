SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF SKAGIT JUVENILE COURT
Dependency of:
AL'XZAVIOR M. BENJAMIN, II
D.O.B.: 08/26/12
No: 19-7-00376-29
Notice and Summons by Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
CLERK'S ACTION REQUIRED
To: Alicia Nicole Thomas, Mother of Al'Xzavior M. Benjamin, II
A Dependency Petition was filed on November 15, 2019; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at Skagit County Superior Court, 205 West Kincaid Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
\aTo request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (360) 429-2993. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: May 12, 2021
Melissa Beaton, Clerk
By: Melissa M. McLain
Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 19, 26 and June 2, 2021
