AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington Chapter 61.24 RCW
I.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Tyler Hinckley, will on the 15th day of May at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the main entrance of the Yakima County, Courthouse, 128 N 2nd St, in the City of Yakima, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, to-wit:
Lots 41 and 42, First Addition to Suburban Acre Homes, recorded in Volume "B" of Plats, Page 72, records of Yakima County, Washington, TOGETHER WITH vacated alley on the WEST; EXCEPT North
164.00 feet thereof, Assessor's Parcel No. 181335-
11495, Levy Code 334.
which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated April 25, 2017, recorded April
25, 2017, under Auditor's File No. 7943371, records of Yakima County, Washington from Sheila Miranda, as Grantor, to Valley Title Guarantee, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Janice C. Ludington, as Beneficiary.
II.
No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason ofthe Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.
III.
The default for which foreclosure is made as follows:
Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:
(a) The monthly payment of One Thousand Four Hundred Forty Nine and 42/100 Dollars ($1,449.42) due August 1, 2018, and on the 1st day of each month thereafter, with the last monthly payment due on December 1, 2019. Total monthly payments due of Twenty Four Thousand Six Hundred Forty and 14/100 Dollars ($24,640.14).
(b) A late charge of Thirty Five and 00/100 Dollars ($35.00) due for each monthly payment specified in subparagraph (a) above that is fifteen (15) days or more late: Total1ate charges due of Five Hundred Ninety Five and 00/100 Dollars ($595.00).
(c) The principal amount of Two Hundred Seventy Thousand and 00/100 Dollars($ 270,000.00) due on December 31,2019.
(d) The delinquent property tax payment amount of One Hundred Thirteen and 77/100 Dollars($ 113.77) due on October 27, 2017.
(e) The delinquent property tax payment amount of Seven Hundred Forty Three and 85/100 Dollars($ 743.85) due on April 11, 2019.
(f) The delinquent escrow fee payment amount of One Hundred Twenty Three and 00/100 Dollars($ 123.00) due on April 11, 2019.
(g) The delinquent insurance payment amount of One Thousand Eight Hundred Forty Two and 88/100 Dollars($ 1,842.88) due on April 11, 2019.
In summary, the total amount in arrears as described above is:
(a)Total of Monthly Payments Due: $ 24,640.14
(b)Total of Late Charges Due:$ 595.00
(c)Total Principal Amount Due:$ 270,000.00
(d)Total Delinquent Property Tax Due:$ 857.62
(e)Total Delinquent Escrow Fee Due:$ 123.00
(f)Total Delinquent Insurance Payment Due:$ 1,842.88
Total Amount in Arrears Due: $298,059.64
IV.
The sum owing on the obligation is secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal of Two Hundred Seventy Thousand and 00/100 Dollars($ 270,000.00), together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from April 25, 2017, and other such costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.
V.
The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 15th day of May, 2020. The default referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 4th day of May, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), to
cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if
at any time on or before the 4th day of May, 2020, (11 days before the sale), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest
secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant
to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.
VI.
A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the
Bonower and Grantor at the following addresses:
Sheila Miranda
1901 Loren Ave. Yakima, WA 98902
by both first class and certified mail on the 14th day of February, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Bonower and Grantor were personally served on the 14th day of February, 2020, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.
VII.
The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.
VIII.
The effect of sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.
IX.
Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee's sale.
Trustee: Montoya Hinckley PLLC
Address: 4301 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98908
Phone: (509) 895-7373
X.
The purchaser at the trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the
20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the Purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW.
DATED this 14th day of February 2020.
Montoya Hinckley PLLC Successor Trustee
By: Tyler Hinkley
Address and Telephone of Successor Trustee
4301 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908 (509) 895-7373
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8, 15, 29 and May 6, 2020
