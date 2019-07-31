APN: 181323-31049 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 3/15/2006, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by ELAINE J. STEVEN­SON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY as trustor in favor of SEATTLE MORTGAGE COMPANY as beneficiary, and was recorded on 3/21/2006, as Instrument No. 7499365, in the Office of the Re­corder of Yakima County, Washing­ton; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secre­tary, pursuant to an assignment dat­ed 12/16/2009, recorded on 12/24/2009, as instrument number 7677601, in the office of Yakima County, Washington; and WHERE­AS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage Deed of Trust in that the payment due upon the death of the borrower(s) was not made and re­mains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of 7/3/2019 is $185,541.33; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Ur­ban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing sin­gle family house; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secre­tary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be im­mediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Sec­retary’s designation of me as Fore­closure Commissioner, recorded on 6/21/2017, as Instrument No. 7949044 notice is hereby given that on 8/9/2019 at 10:00 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the follow­ing described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: THAT PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 13 NORTH, RANGE 18, E.W.M., LYING SOUTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF YAKIMA AVENUE, DESCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF OR­CHARD AVENUE 200 FEET WEST OF THE EAST LINE OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH SAID EAST LINE 139.38 FEET; THENCE WEST 50 FEET TO THE POINT 139.35 FEET NORTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF ORCHARD AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 139.35 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF OR­CHARD AVENUE, 50 FEET WEST OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; (ALSO KNOWN AS LOT 20, DAVIS HEIGHTS ADDITION TO YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, AN UNRECORD­ED PLAT OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 13 NORTH, RANGE 18, E.W.M.). SIT­UATED IN YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Com­monly known as: 2509 WEST CHESTNUT AVENUE, YAKIMA, WA 98902 The sale will be held at: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE YAKIMA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 128 N. 2ND ST., YAKIMA, WA 98901 Per the Sec­retary of Housing and Urban Devel­opment, the estimated opening bid will be $191,602.29. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before clos­ing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten per­cent (10%) of the Secretary’s esti­mated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $19,160.23. A de­posit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $19,160.23 must be pre­sented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the es­sence. This amount, like the bid de­posits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high­est bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bid-­der will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuc­cessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the pay­ment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The ex­tension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the ex­tension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any ex­tensions of time granted by the Sec­retary, the high bidder may be re­quired to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bid­der for an amount equal to the high­est price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgag­or or others subsequent to a fore­closure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as pro­vided herein. HUD does not guar­antee that the property will be va­cant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the de­fault or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the na­ture of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the fore­closure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BAL­ANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner pro­vided below. Date: July 3, 2019 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner Shella Domilos Title: Senior Foreclosure Specialist 9311 S.E. 36th Street, Suite 100 Mercer Island, WA 98040 Phone: (206) 707-9599 Fax No: (858) 412-2705

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 17, 24 and 31, 2019

