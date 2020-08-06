ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinances passed by the Toppenish City Council on July 27, 2020:
ORDINANCE 2020-08
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON AMENDING SUBSECTION 13.02.030(A) OF THE TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE TO ESTABLISH CROSS-CONNECTION PERMIT REQUIREMENTS AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
ORDINANCE 2020-09
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON AMENDING SECTION 13.28.050 OF THE TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE TO ALLOW FOR SEWER SERVICES IN THE FLOODPLAIN FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION THAT IS BUILT TO BE FLOOD RESISTANT, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk’s Office at (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Published in the Sunnyside Sun on August 5, 2020.
Emailed to the Sunnyside Sun on July 29, 2020.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 5, 2020
______________________
ATENCION: AVISO LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 27 de julio de 2020:
ORDINANZA 2020-08
UNA ORDINANZA DEL CONCILIO DE LA CUIDAD DE TOPPEISH, WASHINGTON, ENMENDANDO LA SUBSECCION 13.02.030(A) DEL CODIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH PARA ESTABLECER REQUISITOS DE PERMISOS DE CONEXIÓN CRUZADA Y ESTABLECER UNA FECHA EFFECTIVA
ORDINANZA 2020-09
UNA ORDINANZA DEL CONCILIO DE LA CUIDAD DE TOPPEISH, WASHINGTON, ENMENDANDO LA SECCION 13.28.050 DEL CODIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH PARA PERMITIR SERVICIOS DE ALCANTARILLA EN LA AREA DE INUNDACION PARA NUEVA CONSTRUCCION QUE SE CONSTRUYE PARA SER RESISTENTE A LAS INUNDACIONES, Y ESTABLECER UNA FECHA EFFECTIVE
Una copia del texto completo es disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Copias serán disponible bajo petición a la oficina del secretario de la Ciudad al (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Publicado en Sunnyside Sun el 5 de agosto 2020.
Enviado por correo electrónico a Sunnyside Sun el 29 de julio 2020.
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
5 de agosto 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.