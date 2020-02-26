ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on February 24, 2020:
ORDINANCE 2020-02
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO THE PARKS AND RECREATION SECTION OF THE CAPITAL FACILITIES ELEMENT OF THE TOPPENISH COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk’s Office (865-6754).
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Published in the Sunnyside Sun on February 26, 2020.
Emailed to the Sunnyside Sun on February 26, 2020.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 26, 2020
—
ATENCION: AVISO LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 24 de febrero de 2020:
ORDINANZA 2020-02
UNA ORDINANZA DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON ADOPTANDO ENMIENDAS A LA SECCIÓN DE PARQUES Y RECREACI NES DEL ELEMENTO DE INSTALACIONES CAPITALES DEL PLAN COMPREHENSIVO DE TOPPENISH
Una copia del texto completo est disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Las copias se harán a petición de la oficina del Secretario de la Ciudad al (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Publicado en el Sunnyside Sun el 26 de febrero de 2020.
Enviado por correo electrónico al Sunnyside Sun el 26 de febrero de 2020.
PUBLICO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
26 de febrero de 2020
