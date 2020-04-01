ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on March 23, 2020:
ORDINANCE 2020-05
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, GRANTING TO EXTENET SYSTEMS, INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT, PRIVILEGE, AUTHORITY AND NONEXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE FOR FIVE YEARS, TO CONSTRUCT, MAINTAIN, OPERATE, REPLACE AND REPAIR A TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, IN, ACROSS, OVER, ALONG, UNDER, THROUGH AND BELOW THE PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk's Office at (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Published in the Sunnyside Sun on April 1, 2020.
Emailed to the Sunnyside Sun on March 25, 2020.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 1, 2020
--
ATENCION: AVISO LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 23 de marzo de 2020:
ORDINANZA 2020-05
UNA ORDENANZA DE LA CUIDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, AUTHORIZANDO A EXTENET SYSTEMS, INC. Y SUS AFILIADOS Y SUCESORES, EL DERECHO, PREVILEGIO, AUTORIDAD Y FRANQUICIA NO EXCULSIVA DURANTE CINCO ANOS, PARA CONSTRUIR, MANTENER, OPERAR, REEMPLAZAR T REPARAR UNA RED DE TELECOMUNICATIONES, EN BAJO, A CRUSAR, A TRAVES, Y DEBAJO, DE LOS DERECHOS PUBLICOS DE LA CUIDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON
Una copia del texto completo est disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Las copias se har n a petici¢n de la oficina del Secretario Municipal (509) 865-2080.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Publicado en Sunnyside Sun el 1 de abril de 2020.
Enviado por correo electr¢nico a Sunnyside Sun el 25 de marzo de 2020.
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
1 de abril de 2020
