ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on April 27, 2020:
ORDINANCE 2020-06
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 6.08.020(G) OF THE TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE TO MODIFY THE TYPE OF LIVESTOCK AUTHORIZED ON THE RODEO GROUNDS PROPERTY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk's Office at (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Published in the Sunnyside Sun on May 6, 2020.
Emailed to the Sunnyside Sun on April 28, 2020.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 6, 2020
________________________
ATENCION: NOTICIA LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 27 de abril de 2020:
ORDENANZA 2020-06
UNA ORDENANZA DEL CONCILIO DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, ENMENDANDO LA SECCION 6.08.020(G) DEL CODIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH PARA MODIFICAR LOS TIPOS DE GANADERIA AUTORIZADOS EN LA PROPIEDAD DE RODEO; Y ESTBLECIENDO UNA FECHA EFECTIVA
Una copia del texto completo est disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Las copias se har n a petici¢n de la oficina del Secretario Municipal (509) 865-2080.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Publicado en Sunnyside Sun el 6 de mayo de 2020.
Enviado por correo electr¢nico a Sunnyside Sun el 28 de abril de 2020.
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
6 de mayo de 2020
