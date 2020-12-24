ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
Auto Bone Yard
406 South Division
Toppenish, WA 98948
(509) 865-3820
1999 Chev Blazer BRX8525 Wa./
2004 Kia Optima BME1051 Wa./
1991 Hond Accord BVF1889 Wa.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 23, 2020
