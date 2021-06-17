AVISO DE AUDIENCIA DE REGISTRO "ABIERTA": El 29 de junio, 2021 a las 6:00 p.m. en la salas del Concilio de la Ciudad en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West 1st Street, Toppenish, Washington se llevar a cabo una audiencia de registro abierta sobre la Revisi¢n Peri¢dica de Actualizaci¢n 2021 del Programa Maestro de Riveras ante la Comisi¢n de Planificaci¢n de la Ciudad de Toppenish para recolectar testimonio p£blico sobre la propuesta y remitir al Concilio de la Ciudad una recomendaci¢n sobre dicha propuesta. Esta pudiera ser su £nica oportunidad para proporcionar evidencia sobre esta propuesta. Si tiene alg£n comentario con respecto a esta propuesta, puede enviarlos por escrito a la Ciudad de Toppenish, 21 West 1st Avenue, Toppenish Washington 98948. En su correspondencia, aseg£rese de hacer referencia a "File: SMP Update 2021". Tambi‚n le animamos a que asista a la audiencia de registro abierta mencionada anteriormente con el prop¢sito de recibir comentario p£blico.
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
16 de junio, 2021
