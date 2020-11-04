Do you have approximately 5 to 10 hours a month you can spend in community service? Become a Planning Commission Member. The City of Zillah will accept applications from our City and Urban Growth Area Residents. Application packet for a Zillah Planning Commission vacancy is available at Zillah City Hall, 509-829-5151. Applications must be received at City Hall by 4:00 p.m. November 30, 2020.
