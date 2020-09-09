BEFORE THE YAKIMA COUNTY
WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
TAKE NOTICE: That on 7/9/2020, Wooden Shoe, LLC of Outlook, WA filed two applications with the Yakima County Water Conservancy Board (YCWCB or board) to change/transfer the purpose(s) of use, place of use and point(s) of withdrawal under Ecology water right No. G4-09322C (aka 6309-A) and No. G4-24615C. The applications have been assigned YCWCB numbers YAKI-20-04 and YAKI-20-05, respectively.
That Certificate 6309-A, under priority 3/20/1968, authorizes a well within SE1/4SW1/4 S5, T11N, R21EWM. That said certificate authorizes water to be used within the SE1/4 of said S5, less the NW1/4SE1/4 of the section. That the certificate authorizes irrigation of 60 acres (150 acre-feet per year (af/yr)) from 3/1 to 11/1 each year and authorizes withdrawal and use of 316 gallons per minute (gpm).
That Certificate G4-24615C, under priority 2/10/1977, authorizes three wells within SW1/4NE1/4 S5, SE1/4SW1/4 S5, and NW1/4NE1/4 S8, all within T11N, R21EWM. That said certificate authorizes water to be used within portions of S5 and S8, T11N, R21EWM; complete legal description available upon request to the board. That the certificate authorizes irrigation of 400 acres (750 af/yr) from 4/1 to 10/31 each year and authorizes withdrawal and use of 1000 gpm.
That for both water rights, the applicant proposes to change/transfer the place of use and source to the groundwater aquifer in Yakima County, and to change/transfer the purpose of use to groundwater preservation and mitigation.
Any protests or objections to the approval of the application(s) must be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee for each application being protested, and filed with: Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from September 16, 2020
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the board regarding the application(s). The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application(s). The application(s) will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings, contact the YCWCB for time and location of meetings, and/or instructions for attending remotely (email address: Sylvia.Cervantes@esd105.org). Due to COVID-19 related state restrictions under governor proclamations, meetings are currently being held remotely. Additionally, the YCWCB will consider written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. Written comments or information are to be provided to its offices, at location and mail address: ATTN: YCWCB, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima, Washington 98902.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 9 and 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.