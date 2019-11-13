BOARD OF YAKIMA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Resolution No. 387-2019, dated November 5, 2019, the Board of Yakima County Commissioners has completed and placed on file its 2020 Preliminary Budget for Yakima County, a copy of which will be furnished to any citizen. Copies may be obtained by contacting Yakima County Financial Services office, Yakima County Courthouse, 128 North Second Street, Room 231, Yakima, Washington 98901 or by calling (509) 574-1313.
The Board of Yakima County Commissioners has set the following dates as the times and places for consideration of the final 2020 budget:
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:30 am
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 6:00 pm
at the Yakima City Council Chambers, 129 N Second St., Yakima, WA.
The hearing will be continued day to day, until concluded, but not to exceed a total of two days.
Final budget adoption will be at Regular Agenda on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City of Yakima Council Chambers, 129 North Second Street, Yakima, Washington. All persons interested in giving testimony for or against said budget are encouraged to attend.
DONE this 5th day of November, 2019.
Melissa, Clerk of the Board
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.