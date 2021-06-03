CALL FOR BIDS - School Psychologist(s); 21-22 School Year
Sunnyside School District is calling for sealed bids for School Psychologist services for the 21-22 School Year.
Bids are submitted in a sealed envelope to the Business Office, Sunnyside School District, 1110 S. 6th St., Sunnyside, WA 98944. The Envelope shall bear on the outside the name and address of the bidder, the date of the bid opening, and be plainly marked "Sealed Bid-School Psychologist".
Sealed bids will be received by the Sunnyside School District, up to, but not later than 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021.
A Request for Proposal (RFP), listing the scope of the services requested and school calendar may be obtained by calling Kristel @ (509) 836-8732 or emailing at kristel.sanchez@sunnysideschools.org
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 2 and 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.