CALL FOR BIDS - School Psychologist(s); 21-22 School Year

Sunnyside School District is calling for sealed bids for School Psychologist services for the 21-22 School Year.

Bids are submitted in a sealed envelope to the Business Office, Sunnyside School District, 1110 S. 6th St., Sunnyside, WA 98944. The Envelope shall bear on the outside the name and address of the bidder, the date of the bid opening, and be plainly marked "Sealed Bid-School Psychologist".

Sealed bids will be received by the Sunnyside School District, up to, but not later than 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021.

A Request for Proposal (RFP), listing the scope of the services requested and school calendar may be obtained by calling Kristel @ (509) 836-8732 or emailing at kristel.sanchez@sunnysideschools.org

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

June 2 and 9, 2021

