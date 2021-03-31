CALL FOR BIDS
CITY OF MABTON
WASHINGTON STREET OVERLAY
Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Mabton, 305 North Main Street, Mabton, Washington 98935, up to 10:00 a.m.; local time on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct Washington Street Overlay.
This Contract provides for the grind, inlay, and fog seal of approximately 1,850 LF of Washington Street, from 1st Avenue (SR 241) to 6th Avenue. The work includes, but is not limited to, planing the existing pavement, subgrade repair, sidewalk ramps, curb and gutter, hot mix asphalt, asphalt fog seal, traffic control, utility adjustments, striping, and other work all in accordance with the Contract Documents.
The Work shall be substantially complete within 35 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Mabton, Washington.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall will be closed to the public. Sealed proposals may be submitted at City Hall by calling 509-894-4096 to make delivery arrangements up to 10:00 am on the bid opening date. Alternatively, sealed proposals may be submitted by mail to P.O Box 655, Mabton, Washington, 98935. The City makes no guarantee the sealed proposals submitted by mail will arrive prior to the bid deadline
The proposals will be publicly read aloud at 11:00 a.m. by video conference call only. Call Zoom Video Conference Call Number 1-253-215-8782 and enter Meeting ID Number 920 4780 3960. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the "City of Mabton" and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.
Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: http://gobids.grayandosborne.com. Bidders are encouraged to register in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the Bidders List. For assistance, please call (509) 453 4833. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.
Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Mabton, Washington and Washington State Transportation Improvement Board. The City of Mabton expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities in any Proposal.
(Signed)SYLVIA SANCHEZ
CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 31 and April 7, 2021
