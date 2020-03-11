Call for Bids for Lease of Surplus Irrigation District Real Property
Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District (SVID) will accept sealed bids for the lease of real property located in Yakima County, Washington, and particularly described as: Parcel Number 211010-13400 Legal: Tract 10, Eaton Hill Residence Tracts, re corded in Volume “A” of Plats, Page 143, records of Yakima County, Washington. Situs: NNA Nelson Rd/ Hwy 12, Granger, WA 98932 (approximately 9.64 acres).
The lease will be for 5 years with an option to renew. The real property will be leased to the bidder with the highest valid bid. The final negotiated price shall be not less than the fair market value of the proper ty. Any potential bidder should be aware there is a Hold-Over Tenant and there is no developed access to the real property. A bid form and additional information may be obtained from the SVID office at 120 S. Eleventh Street, PO Box 239, Sunnyside, WA 98944, down loaded at www.svid.org or by contacting Ms. Theresa Johnson at 509-837-6980. Bids, on SVID Form SRE, must be received not later than March 26, 2020 at 1:30 pm after which they will be opened and publicly read aloud at the SVID office at 120 S. Eleventh Street, Sunnyside, WA. SVID reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.
Lori Brady
Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District
Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 11, 18 and 25, 2020
