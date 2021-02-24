CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS
March 2021 AMENDMENT
To the
2021-2024 METROPOLITAN AND REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
A draft of the March 2021 Amendment to the 2021-2024 Yakima Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (M/RTIP) will be available for public review beginning Wednesday, February 24, 2021 through noon, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 on the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) web site at www.yvcog.org. Due to the Governor or Washington's "Shelter-At-Home" decree and resulting closure of public libraries and offices statewide, printed copies of the March 2021 Amendment document will not be available.
All comments must be submitted no later than noon Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The M/RTIP is a compilation of transportation projects within Yakima County's metropolitan and regional area that are regionally significant and or receive federal funding. Questions and comments regarding this program may be referred to YVCOG Transportation Program Manager, Alan Adolf, by calling (509) 574-1550, or by e-mail at alan.adolf@yvcog.org.
YVCOG fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see http://www.yvcog.org/title6.pdf or call (509) 574-1550.
LLAMADO A COMENTARIOS PUBLICOS
ENMIENDA DE MARZO DE 2021
AL PROGRAMA
PARA MEJORAR EL TRANSPORTE METROPOLITANO Y REGIONAL DE 2021-2024
A partir del mi‚rcoles 24 de febrero de 2021 hasta el mediod¡a del mi‚rcoles 10 de marzo de 2021 estar disponible, para revisi¢n p£blica, un borrador de la Enmienda de marzo de 2021 al programa para Mejorar el Transporte Metropolitano y Regional del Valle de Yakima de 2021-2024 (M/RTIP por sus siglas en ingl‚s) en el sitio web de la Conferencia de Gobiernos del Valle de Yakima (YVCOG) en www.yvcog.org. Debido al decreto de "Refugiarse en Casa" del estado de Washington, que result¢ en la cierre de las bibliotecas p£blicas y oficinas por todo el Estado, no est n disponibles las copias impresas del documento Enmienda de Marzo de 2021.
Todos los comentarios deben presentarse antes de mediod¡a el mi‚rcoles 10 de marzo de 2021.
El M/RTIP es una compilaci¢n de proyectos de transporte dentro del rea metropolitana y regional del condado de Yakima que tienen importancia a nivel regional y/o reciben financiaci¢n federal. Se pueden enviar preguntas y comentarios con relaci¢n a este programa al gerente del programa de transporte de YVCOG, Alan Adolf, llamando al (509) 574-1550 o por correo electr¢nico a alan.adolf@yvcog.org.
YVCOG cumple totalmente con el T¡tulo VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964 y con los estatutos y reglamentos relacionados en todos los programas y actividades. Para obtener m s informaci¢n, o para obtener un Formulario de Quejas del T¡tulo VI, vea http://www.yvcog.org/title6.pdf o llame al (509) 574-1550.
