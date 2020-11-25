CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS
2021 - 2024
Yakima Valley Metropolitan and Regional
Transportation Improvement Programs - Amended
The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) is requesting comments on the 2021 - 2024 Draft Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Programs (MTIP/RTIP). The MTIP/RTIP is a compilation of federally funded transportation projects as well as regionally significant state and local transportation projects within the Yakima County region that are planned or scheduled during the next 4 years.
The Draft MTIP/RTIP is available for public review beginning Wednesday, November 25, 2020 until Wednesday, December 9, 2020 on the YVCOG website at www.yvcog.org and at the following locations:
Due to the Governor of Washington's "Shelter-At-Home" decree and resulting closure of public libraries and offices statewide, printed copies of the 2021 - 2024 Yakima Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Programs document will not be available.
Comments must be received no later than 12:00 p.m., Wednesday December 9, 2020. Please send your comments or questions to Alan Adolf, Transportation Program Manager, at (509) 759-7981 or email alan.adolf@yvcog.org.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 25 and December 2, 2020
_________________________
LLAMADO A COMENTARIOS PUBLICOS
Borrador 2021 - 2024
Programas de Mejora del Transporte
Metropolitano y Regional del Valle de Yakima - Modificado
Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) solicita comentarios sobre el Borrador 2021 - 2024 para los Programas de mejora de transporte metropolitano y regional (MTIP/RTIP). El MTIP/RTIP es un conjunto de proyectos de transporte financiados con fondos federales, as¡ como proyectos de transportes estatales y locales importantes para la regi¢n dentro del condado de Yakima que est n programados para los pr¢ximos 4 a¤os.
El Borrador MTIP/RTIP estar disponible para revisi¢n p£blica a partir del mi‚rcoles 25 de 2020 de noviembre hasta el mi‚rcoles 7 de diciembre de 2020 en el sitio web de YVCOG, www.yvcog.org, y las siguientes ubicaciones:
Debido al decreto de "Refugiarse en Casa" del estado de Washington, que result¢ en el cierre de las bibliotecas p£blicas y oficinas por todo el Estado, no est n disponibles las copias impresas del documento Borrador 2021 - 2024 Programas de Mejora del Transporte Metropolitano y Regional del Valle de Yakima.
Los comentarios deben recibirse antes de las 12:00 p.m. de mi‚rcoles 9 de diciembre de 2020. Env¡e sus comentarios o preguntas a Alan Adolf, Gerente de programa de transporte, al (509) 759-7981 o al correo electr¢nico a
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
25 de noviembre y 2 de diciembre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.