CITIZENS OF GRANGER
NOTICE OF COUNCIL MEETING CHANGE
Due to the holidays the regularly scheduled Workshop and Council Meeting of Tuesday, December 24, 2019 has been changed and will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 with workshop commencing at 6:00 and the Council meeting at 7:00 p.m., unless otherwise posted.
Any questions can be addressed to
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at Granger City Hall, 509.854.1725.
Publish: December 11, 2019
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 11, 2019
