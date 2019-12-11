CITIZENS OF GRANGER

NOTICE OF COUNCIL MEETING CHANGE

Due to the holidays the regularly scheduled Workshop and Council Meeting of Tuesday, December 24, 2019 has been changed and will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 with workshop commencing at 6:00 and the Council meeting at 7:00 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

Any questions can be addressed to

Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at Granger City Hall, 509.854.1725.

Publish: December 11, 2019

Alice Koerner

City Clerk Treasurer

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

December 11, 2019

