CITY OF GRANGER BUDGET RETREAT
The Granger City Council will hold a Budget Retreat on Saturday the 23rd of November starting at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Granger City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger. The retreat is to discuss and review the 2020 preliminary budget. If any additional information is needed, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at 509-854-1725
Published: November 13, 2019
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 13, 2019
