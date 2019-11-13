CITY OF GRANGER BUDGET RETREAT

The Granger City Council will hold a Budget Retreat on Saturday the 23rd of November starting at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Granger City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger. The retreat is to discuss and review the 2020 preliminary budget. If any additional information is needed, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at 509-854-1725

Published: November 13, 2019

Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

November 13, 2019

