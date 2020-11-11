CITY OF GRANGER
BUDGET RETREAT
The Granger City Council Budget Retreat that was to be held on Saturday the 4th of November at 9:00 a.m. at Granger City Hall, 102 Main Street, has been rescheduled to the 14th of November. Purpose of this retreat is to discuss and review the 2021 preliminary budget. In order to comply with the social distancing requirement this meeting will be held via a zoom with City Council and live on Facebook for citizens of Granger.
Citizens wishing to participate may pick up a copy of the 2021 Preliminary budget as early as the 10th of November from City Hall, please call ahead at (509) 854-1725 to ensure it is ready when you come to pick up:
Any Citizen interested in commenting may do so by:
- Emailing their comments to Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at tog@televar.com or
- Mail to City of Granger C/O Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at PO Box 1100, Granger WA 98932 or
- Drop off your comments at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, WA or
- You may comment during the meeting which will be broadcast on the City of Granger's Facebook live and comments may be submitted then.
Written comments will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on the 13th of November. If any additional information is needed, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at 509-854-1725
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 11, 2020
