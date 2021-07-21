City of Granger Job Announcement

Position: City Clerk/ Treasurer

Employment Type: Full Time Position

Salary and Benefits: Starting Monthly Salary$ 5,565.13 Top Monthly Salary$ 6,308.77

Plus medical, vision, and dental; vacation and sick leave

Union: This is a Teamsters union position Bondable: Yes, must be bondable

City Clerk/Treasure is appointed by the Mayor and reports to the Mayor

The City of Granger is looking for a full time Clerk/ Treasurer. Candidates must meet the required qualifications for the position, in order to be considered. In addition, the interested person MUST submit a completed employment application, resume, letter of interest (that covers all topics under "what we are looking for" in this announcement), signed background check waiver, and provide a copy of the most recent audit where you played a major role in or a successful accomplishment you were a major part of that resulted in a significant improvement at your place of employment (must be verifiable).

Interested individuals can pick up the application, job description, and list of duties and responsibilities at Granger City Hall.

Application open period will be from Wednesday July 15, 2021 at 9 AM until Friday July 30, 2021 at 5 PM Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Late applications will not be accepted. Any questions, contact Mayor Jose Trevino at Granger City Hall at 509-854-1725.

Qualifications Required:

Ability to read, write, and speak English

High School Diploma or GED

Valid Washington State Driver's license or able to obtain a Washington Driver's license within 6 months of employment

No integrity issues in background

Must have at least 5 years of supervisor experience. High education years may be substituted for experience

Must obtain the Municipal Clerk Certification within 5 year of hire date

Advanced level skill using Word, Excel, Outlook, and other programs related to the job

Must have experience in finances, accounting practices, budgeting and related financial transactions

Must have experience with Human Resources (**See Job Description for additional requirements**)

Desired Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in public administration, business administration, government, Accounting, or other related field

Previous work experience as Clerk/Treasurer

Experience working with City Council Members

Experience developing and implementing policy

Experience negotiating with Unions and understanding union labor agreements

Experience with the discipline process

Experience in civic engagement

What we are looking for:

Strong leadership skills

Ability to resolve conflict in a most diplomatic manner

Experience and knowledge in finance and accounting

Knowledge and experience in Human Resources

Knowledge and experience in planning and community development

Knowledge and experience in purchasing

Knowledge and experience with municipal utilities (process, billing, etc)

Previous work as a clerk/treasurer

The City of Granger is an equal opportunity employer, woman, minorities, and individuals with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

