CITY OF GRANGER NOTICE OF APPLICATION
DATE OF APPLICATION: On June 17, 2019 Anahi Investments, L.L.C. applied for a Preliminary Plat Approval. The application was determined to be complete on June 21, 2019
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is requesting a Preliminary Plat Approval to subdivide 7.08 acres into 6 lots.
PROJECT LOCATION: The property is located at East Second Avenue E Avenue, Granger Washington, on lot 9 of the Anahi Estates addition in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 North, Range 21 East, lying South of the right-of-way of Interstate 82. Parcel No. 2110216-13411.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW: The City of Granger will review this proposal under the requirements of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The City of Granger expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance for this proposal. After the Fifteen-day comment period is up a determination will be made as to the environmental impacts of this proposal. Copies of this determination can be obtained by contacting the City of Granger at the address below.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: Comments on this notice of application will be received no later than 5:00 p.m., July 15, 2019. Respondents may submit comments in care of Alice Koerner, Granger City Clerk, City Hall, 102 Main Street/P. O. Box 1100, Granger, Washington 98932. Questions may be answered by telephone, (509) 854-1725 between the hours of 8:00a.m. and 5:00p.m., Monday through Friday.
PUBLIC HEARING DATE: The public open record hearing for this proposal will be scheduled at a later date.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
Published June 26, 2019
June 26, 2019
