CITY OF GRANGER
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
AND SEPA ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
DATE: July 15, 2020
TO: Applicant, Adjoining Property Owners and SEPA Reviewing Agencies
FROM: Alice Koerner, City Clerk
SUBJECT: Notice of Application and SEPA Environmental Review
Notice of Application
Lead Agency: City of Granger
Project Applicant: SimonCRE MDR III, LLC (Dollar General) - Maria Grishina
Project Location: Vacant parcel located south of Bailey Ave. east of `E' Ave. in the City of Granger.
Parcel Number(s): 211022-22417
Project Description
The proposal consists of a building approximate 9,100 square foot (sf). It will contain thirty (30) parking stalls for employees and patrons.
Notice of Environmental Review
This is to notify all public and private agencies with jurisdiction and environmental expertise that the City of Granger has been established as the lead agency, pursuant to the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) for the above-stated project. The draft proposal, environmental checklist, and other information on file with the City of Granger are available to agencies and the public upon request. If you would like a hard copy of the proposal mailed to you, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk, (509) 854-1725, tog@televar.com. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
The City of Granger expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance for this project. The optional process authorized by WAC 197-11-355 is being used. \bThis may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project.
Request for Written Comment
Your views on the proposal are welcome. All written comments, regarding potential environmental issues, received by \bJuly 31, 2020 \awill be considered prior to drafting a threshold determination. Please send comments to City of Granger, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 or email to tog@televar.com Be sure to reference "Dollar General - SEPA" in your correspondence.
Notice of SEPA Threshold Decision
After the 14-day comment period, a threshold environmental determination will be issued without an additional comment period. A copy of the threshold determination may be obtained upon request from the City of Granger. If you have any questions on this proposal, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk, (509) 854-1725, tog@televar.com
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 15, 2020
