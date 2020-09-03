City of Granger
Notice of Public Hearing
September 8, 2020
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Granger, Washington will hold a public hearing on the adoption of the Building Codes pursuant to RCW 19.27.074
Notice is further given that a Public Hearing on the proposed Ordinance will be held in the Council Chambers, 102 Main Street, Granger, Washington, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Per the Governor's Proclamation 20-28, which currently prohibits public agencies from conducting meetings subject to the Open Public Meetings Act in-person to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the city encourages the public to review Ordinance 1358 on our website: grangerwashington.org under News and Projects or pick up a copy of Ordinance 1358 at City Hall.
Citizens may participate in the comment period by:
*Emailing their comments to Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at tog@televar.com or
*Mail to City of Granger C/O Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at PO Box 1100, Granger WA. 98932 or
*Drop off your comments to City Hall, 102 Main Street Granger, WA or
*This Public Hearing will be broadcast on the City of Granger's Facebook live and comments may be submitted then.
Written comments will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on September 8, 2020
Alice Koerner, City Clerk
City of Granger
Date: September 2, 2020
PUPLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 2, 2020
