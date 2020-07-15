City of Granger
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Granger, Washington pursuant to the provision of chapter 35.77 revised code of Washington, intends to revise the Six Year Transportation Improvement Program for the City of Granger, as heretofore adopted.
Notice is further given that a Public Hearing on the proposed revision will be held in the Council Chambers, 102 Main Street, Granger, Washington, at 7:00 p.m. on July 28, 2020 at which time all interested persons may attend and review the said proposed revisions and express their opinions thereon, after which the City Council will make a final determination concerning the proposed revisions.
The public is encouraged to attend this hearing or submit written comments for consideration. Comments may be mail C/O Alice Koerner, Clerk/Treasurer, PO Box 1100, Granger WA. 98932
Alice Koerner, City Clerk
City of Granger
Date: July 15, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 15 and 22, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.