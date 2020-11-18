CITY OF GRANGER

ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING

COUNCIL MEETING OF

November 10, 2020

ORDINANCE 1359

An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, authorizing the Transfer of Earned Interest Income to the Current Expense Fund; providing for Severability and Establishing an Effective Date

The Ordinance above is available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.

Alice Koerner

City Clerk Treasurer

City of Granger

Date of Publication: November 18, 2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

November 18, 2020

