CITY OF GRANGER
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
The Granger Community Development Commissioner will hold a Public Hearing on the City of Granger's Shoreline Master Program (SMP). The purpose of this hearing is to allow citizens of Granger to comment on this Program. The Program is a set of local land use policies and regulations that guide development on and use of the City shorelines. To comply with the social distancing requirements, this meeting will be held via a zoom meeting with the Commission and live on Facebook for citizens of Granger. The Public Hearing will be held Monday the 7th of June at 6:00 p.m.
The City of Granger encourages the citizens to participate in this hearing and a copy of the Shoreline Master Program will be available for those who request one. Simply call Granger City Hall at 509 854-1725 and request your copy and it will be available for you to pick up prior to the hearing.
Any citizen interested in commenting may do so by:
- Emailing their comments to Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at tog@televar.com prior to the hearing or
- Mail your comments to City of Granger, C/O Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 prior to the hearing or
- Drop off you comments at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, WA prior to the hearing or
- You may comment during the meeting which will be broadcast on the City of Granger's Facebook live and comments may be submitted then.
Written comments will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on the 4th of June. If any additional information is needed, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at 509-854-1725.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
May 26, 2021
