CITY OF GRANGER
SPECIAL MEETING
USDA ECONOMIC IMPACT INITIATIVE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting will be held by the Granger City Council on Tuesday the 25th of May, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
The purpose of this meeting is to provide notice that the City of Granger will submit an application for funding with the USDA, Economic Impact Initiative to acquire three patrol vehicles.
In order to comply with the social distancing requirements, this meeting will be held via zoom with the City Council live on Facebook for the citizens of Granger.
Citizens wishing more information on the submission of this grant may stop by the Granger Police Department and review the grant application or may call Granger City Hall at 509 854-1725 and ask for Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer.
Any citizen interested in commenting may do so by:
- Emailing their comments to Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at tog@televar.com or
- Mail comments to City of Granger C/O Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at PO Box 1100, Granger WA 98932 or
- Drop off your comments at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger WA or
- Comments will also be taking during the Special Meeting that will be broadcast on the City of Granger's Facebook live by calling to (509) 854-1725
The City of Granger encourages the citizens to participate in this meeting and written comments will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on the 21st of May. Any additional information needed, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at 509 854-1725.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 12, 2021
