CITY OF GRANGER
STATE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT THRESHOLD DETERMINATION
NON-PROJECT DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
FILE NO(S): Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review 2021
PROPONENT: City of Granger
DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSAL: Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review 2021. There is no actual construction proposed at this time. Authority for the periodic review is based on Washington's Shoreline management Act (Ch. 90.58 RCW) and related rules. These amendments were developed by the City to comply with WAC 173-26-090, which requires all local governments to review their SMPs on an eight-year schedule set in state law and revise it if necessary. The review ensures the SMP keeps up with changes in state laws, changes in other local jurisdictions plans and regulations, and other changed circumstances.
LOCATION OF PROPOSAL, INCLUDING STREET ADDRESS, IF ANY: The proposal contains amendments to the Granger Municipal Code Shoreline Master Program to ensure compliance with changes in state law as required by the State of Washington and would affect various locations throughout the City. Details on the specific amendments to be made to the City SMP will be made available at the website identified below:
http://www.grangerwashington.org/shoreline-master-program-update-information/
LEAD AGENCY: City of Granger
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
[ ] There is no comment period for this DNS.
[ ] This DNS is issued after using the optional DNS process in section 197-11-355 WAC. There is no further comment period on the DNS.
[X] This DNS is issued under 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for at least 14 days from the date of issuance (below). Comments regarding this DNS must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on June 2, 2021 if they are intended to alter the DNS.
***************************************
Responsible Official: Jose Trevino
Position/Title: Mayor Phone: (509) 854-1725
Physical Address: 102 Main St., Granger, WA 98932
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1100, Granger WA 98932
Date Issued: May 19, 2021 Signature: /S/ Jose Trevino
***************************************
APPEAL OF THIS DETERMINATION, after it has become final, may be made to the City of Granger, P.O. Box 3008 Granger, WA 98903. The appeal deadline is 4:00 p.m. on (21 days from the date of the signing of this DNS). This appeal must be on forms provided by the Responsible Official, make specific factual objections, and be accompanied by the appeal fee. Contact the Responsible Official for assistance with the specifics of a SEPA appeal.
***************************************
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.