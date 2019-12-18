CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING COUNCIL MEETING OF
DECEMBER 10, 2019
ORDINANCE 1344
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, amending Section 2 of Ordinance No. 1189 concerning Council and Mayoral Compensation
The above Ordinances is available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: December 18, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.