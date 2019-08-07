CITY OF GRANGER
GRANGER HEARING EXAMINER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following applications have been proposed to the Hearing Examiners for the City of Granger.
File No. LU-2018-01 The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to (1) create a single ownership entity multi-purpose event facility that can accommodate public and private events on properties that total approximately 16.7 acres at one location. The site can accommodate outdoor events, grassy area that is proposed to be used as outdoor playfields for any sport or event, rental storage building and also buildings to be used for meeting Halls and other similar type events. Applicant: Ryan Stonemetz, Spartan Sport Complex, 606 Division Road, Zillah, WA 98953.Project Location: The property is located at 300 E Avenue, Granger, in the West 740 feet of the North 1143.5 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 North, Range 21 East. Parcel Number 211021-23421, 211022-22413, 211022-22414, and 211022-22415.
File No. LU-2019-03. The applicant has filed an application for a plat approval on Phase II of Anahi Investment LLC Subdivision. Applicant: Anahi Investments LLC, PO Box 746 Granger, WA. 98932. Project Location: The property is located at 1104 Second Avenue, Granger Washington, in that portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section16,Township 10 North, Range 21 East, lying South of the right-of-way of Interstate 82. Parcel Numbers: 211016-13004
NOTICE IS GIVEN that said application LU-2018-01, Stonemetz Conditional Use Permit will be considered by the Hearings Examiner for the City of Granger at an open record hearing at Granger City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, Washington, beginning at the hour of 6:00 p.m. on August 21, 2019
NOTICE IS GIVEN that said application LU-2019-03, Phase II of Plat for Anahi Investment LLC, will be considered by the Hearings Examiner for the City of Granger at an open recorded hearing at Granger City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger, Washington, beginning at the hour of 7:00p.m. on the 21st day of August.
All are invited to attend these public hearings and submit written and/or oral comments concerning these applications. The files containing the complete application are available for public review at Granger City Hall. Comments may also be submitted in writing to Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA. 98932, prior to the hearings. Any questions concerning these applications may be directed to City Hall at (509) 854-1725.
Alice Koerner CMC
City Clerk/Treasurer
City of Granger
Published: 8/7/2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 7, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.