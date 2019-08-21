CITY OF GRANGER

ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING

COUNCIL MEETING OF

August 13, 2019

ORDINANCE 1336A

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GRANGER, WASHINGTON, ADDING CHAPTER 18.60 OF THE GRANGER MUNICIPAL CODE TO PROVIDE FOR LANDSCAPING

The above Ordinance is available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.

Alice Koerner

City Clerk Treasurer

City of Granger

Date of Publication: August 21, 2019

Publish: SUNNYSIDE SUN

August 21, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.