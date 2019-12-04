CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING COUNCIL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 26, 2019
ORDINANCE 1343
An Ordinance adopting the City of Granger’s budget for the ensuing year of 2020.
The above Ordinances is available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: December 4, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 4, 2019
