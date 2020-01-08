CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING
COUNCIL MEETING OF
DECEMBER 30, 2019
ORDINANCE 1345
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, amending the rate for the Irrigation Water Distribution to $141.00 per year.
ORDINANCE 1346
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, regarding the Granger Municipal Code, Section 1.12.010 “Designated”, relating to the City’s designation of the City’s Official Newspaper; and establishing an effective date.
ORDINANCE 1347
An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Current Expense Fund in the amount of $75,000.
ORDINANCE 1348
An Ordinance Amending the 2019 Budget in the Parks and Rec Fund in the amount of $2,672.
ORDINANCE 1349
An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Water/Sewer Fund in the amount of $319,946.
ORDINANCE 1350
An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Irrigation fund in the amount of $12, 622.
ORDINANCE 1351
An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Street Fund in the amount of $67,962.
The above Ordinances are available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: January 8, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 8, 2020
