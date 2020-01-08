CITY OF GRANGER

ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING

COUNCIL MEETING OF

DECEMBER 30, 2019

ORDINANCE 1345

An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, amending the rate for the Irrigation Water Distribution to $141.00 per year.

ORDINANCE 1346

An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, regarding the Granger Municipal Code, Section 1.12.010 “Designated”, relating to the City’s designation of the City’s Official Newspaper; and establishing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 1347

An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Current Expense Fund in the amount of $75,000.

ORDINANCE 1348

An Ordinance Amending the 2019 Budget in the Parks and Rec Fund in the amount of $2,672.

ORDINANCE 1349

An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Water/Sewer Fund in the amount of $319,946.

ORDINANCE 1350

An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Irrigation fund in the amount of $12, 622.

ORDINANCE 1351

An Ordinance amending the 2019 Budget in the Street Fund in the amount of $67,962.

The above Ordinances are available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.

Alice Koerner

City Clerk Treasurer

City of Granger

Date of Publication: January 8, 2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

January 8, 2020

