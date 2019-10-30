CITY OF GRANGER
NOTICE OF FILING OF PRELIMINARY BUDGET
The Preliminary 2020 Budget for the City of Granger, Washington has been filed with the Granger City Council. Copies of said preliminary budget will be furnished to any taxpayer of the City of Granger who will call the Clerk’s office during normal working hours, after November 15th, 2019.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer
Date this October 29, 2019
Published: October 30, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 30, 2019
