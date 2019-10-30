CITY OF GRANGER

NOTICE OF FILING OF PRELIMINARY BUDGET

The Preliminary 2020 Budget for the City of Granger, Washington has been filed with the Granger City Council. Copies of said preliminary budget will be furnished to any taxpayer of the City of Granger who will call the Clerk’s office during normal working hours, after November 15th, 2019.

Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer

Date this October 29, 2019

Published: October 30, 2019

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

October 30, 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.